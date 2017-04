President Donald Trump told chief executives of major companies on Tuesday that his administration is working on an infrastructure plan worth $1 trillion or maybe more.Trump told the audience that he wants to speed up permitting for road and bridge projects and that federal money wouldn’t go to projects that couldn’t be started within a month and a half.Trump says infrastructure plan could top $1 trillion“If you have a job that you can’t start within 90 days, we’re not going to give you the money for it,” he said.